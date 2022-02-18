Column: Whichever climate you prefer, Taiwan has you covered

Our current cold nights and chilly days make a seaside stroll in Checheng Township, Taiwan sound attractive. With highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the 60’s, the island’s southern part defines the term “moderate climate”. Palm trees line the roads and streets. Downtown, dozens of eateries offer Chinese delicacies. Buddhist temples with unique woodwork architecture attract tourists from around the globe. At 22 degrees north, the area is 100 miles farther south than Key West, Florida but shares the same pleasant weather. A dozen miles in the distance, mountains rise to 3,000 feet elevation.

Sienna, one of my Chinese students, visited Taiwan from the mainland and was surprised. “The north of Taiwan was really cold and snowy, but in the south, we wore t-shirts. How could this small island have totally different climates between north and south?” she asked.

“Small” is correct because on its long axis, the island measures about 240 miles in length. Compared to Florida, that distance would only get you from Key West to Palm Beach. So the more northern latitude isn’t a factor.

More important are elevation and ocean currents. On the western side of Taiwan’s Taroko National Park, the mountains reach elevations beyond 12,000 feet. That’s twice as high as one can go on North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway. At Yushan, also known as Jade Mountain, it’s an impressive 12,966 feet. The same elevation would take you to the top of Mt. Morgan, California. Last week’s highs there ranged in the lower 20’s, with lows around zero Fahrenheit and some fresh snow falling at times. Yushan had wintry conditions of its own, rising to the 32-degree mark. But freezing rain during most of the week would take some of the enjoyment out of hiking.

Another factor that created the big weather contrasts in Sienna’s visit is the movement of ocean water. The Pacific Ocean looks like just a giant tub of water, but similar to the Atlantic, it has warm and cold currents in it, flowing like rivers. Southern Taiwan is touched by a warm ocean current called the Kuroshio Current. It helps moderate the temperatures in that part of the island. A similar warm flow of seawater, called the Gulf Stream/North Atlantic Drift, actually allows palm trees to grow at the shore of Plockton, Scotland. Taiwan unites California-like mountaintops, Florida-style beaches, tropical sunshine and deep snow all on one compact island.





Rudi Kiefer, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of physical science at Brenau University. His column appears weekends and at gainesvilletimes.com.