Column: When it rains, it really pours in North Georgia

First it was COVID-19, then news from Eastern Europe. Both overshadowed the problem that the world will have to deal with for a long time, and that’s climate change. In the southeastern parts of Georgia, the main worry is ocean-born storms and area flooding. In northern Georgia, it’s flash flooding from extreme rain events.



The Atlanta area got a taste of it on December 30, 2021 when a tornado swept along Gaines Ferry Road and flooding closed portions of I-285. North of there, steep hills and narrow valleys in Hall County increase the risk. The terrain becomes even steeper in nearby Lumpkin, Habersham and White County.

The northwestern corner of Georgia, however, is unique due to its vastly different geology. There, the dominant bedrock is limestone, not present here in Hall County. It looks hard and solid examined from up close. But it’s much more water-soluble than the granite and gneisses of northeastern Georgia. About 300 million years ago, some of our state’s Ridge-and-Valley region was oceanfront property. When the ocean receded, it left behind what’s called a “karst” landscape. Rain and runoff water carved caves, sinkholes and gullies into the landscape of Walker and Dade County. Inside Ellison’s Cave near Chickamauga, the deepest pit descends 586 feet into the bowels of Pigeon Mountain. Along with Lookout Mountain, its nearest neighbor, Pigeon Mountain rises 1800 feet above ocean level and has a natural plumbing system. Water intrudes into joints, caves and narrow conduits in the bedrock. Here, in Hall County, rainwater can take weeks to migrate through the tiny spaces available. But in the Lafayette and Chickamauga area, the multitude of natural pipes and cracks lets it move fast. A one-year study I conducted there in the 1980’s showed that, in an average rainstorm, it only takes 3 to 4 days from the onset of rain until the water drains out of the bottom of the mountain.

A shift in the weather toward more extreme rain can turn the Blue Hole, which is the outflow from Ellison’s Cave, and a number of other cave springs into wild torrents. Many valleys descending from the sides of Lookout and Pigeon Mountain are narrow, with streams fed by the convoluted piping of the caves. High-intensity rainstorms are a by-product of climate change. In Walker County, the beautiful landscape has an interior plumbing system where nature can open the faucet hard and fast.





Rudi Kiefer, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of physical science at Brenau University. His column appears Sundays and at gainesvilletimes.com.