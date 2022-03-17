Column: No one wants these classic cars

Collectors of classic cars would love to get hold of a 1960 Chrysler Saratoga with tail fins reminiscent of a fighter jet, or a Buick LeSabre displaying lines and dimensions suitable for a motor yacht. But dozens are out there that nobody wants. In Bryson City, North Carolina, these and other cars of the 1950s and 1960s are part of the river banks. A look from the U.S.19 bridge across the Tuckaseegee River shows what was considered a good idea some 70 years ago. Along the left bank, the hillside drops about 350 feet. Slumping and erosion have been a long-term problem. Like other communities, the town decided back then to try the “Detroit riprap” method. Stacked lengthwise in the steep bank, layers of crushed automobiles reach from below the waterline to the road above.

Showing my photos to a colleague geologist caused an “OMG” moment. “If batteries and gas tanks weren’t removed before emplacement, it would have been a serious lead hazard,” he said. One of the few reports available about the project mentions that this was done. Still, there remains the question of antifreeze, oil, brake and transmission fluids which must have been moved along by the Tuckaseegee over the decades.

By now the rusting hulls have probably bled out their toxic liquids. Lavish expanses of chromed steel are still deteriorating, though. Hexavalent chromium is a poisonous heavy metal and shouldn’t be allowed to flake away in natural waters.

Near Asheville, North Carolina, the town of Woodfin is expanding recreational areas along the French Broad River. During the times of Eisenhower and Kennedy, bank stabilization through riprap was needed there too and officials chose the same method. A sharp look at Google Earth shows junk cars piled alongside the river. The new “Wave” park, an artificial whitewater area under development at Old Leicester Highway Bridge, will include a view of the scrap unless it’s removed or covered up. The cars are part of the banks and tree roots by now. Digging them out would cause further erosion.

No good solution is at hand for these sites in North Carolina and similar ones in Ohio and Michigan. Currently, it looks like the 200-300 year process of natural decomposition will have to suffice. Regarding current junk, my worn-out 1994 Chevrolet still scored a $150 cheque from the metal recycler in Alto. That’s the better solution for disposing of junk vehicles.





