Column: When too much horsing around led to banning animals from the Gainesville square

Anybody who’s been to downtown Gainesville lately will testify the area is a challenge to navigate with construction going on all around.

It will get better eventually, and the third parking garage built at Bradford Street and Brenau Avenue will provide more options for parking.

Gainesville’s square has a history of changes. An early courthouse once was the center of it. Of course, streets remained unpaved for decades and it was a chaotic mess in its early days as farmers brought their products to sell from the backs of wagons. Complaints were common about the debris, litter and mud left by those who parked their mules and wagons around the square. The city eventually surrounded the park in the middle of the square with a chain to control the parking

Adding to the problem in Gainesville’s early days were animals running at large, rooting up any semblance of green space. Many residents kept cows, hogs and chickens in their backyards, in addition to horses that pulled carriages or wagons towed by mules. Many times the animals got out and found their way to the square. In 1878, the city government decreed that hogs would not be allowed to run at large anywhere in the city limits. Hogs, cattle, horses, sheep and other animals, along with any kind of fowl would be impounded if found running loose. Two pounds were established to accommodate the wandering animals.

In that same era, the council forbade cutting or chopping wood on the public square.

Apparently tired of dealing with such problems, successive grand juries recommended the sale of the public square, which was and is technically the property of Hall County. It was suggested that the square be divided into four blocks with streets between them. Lots in the blocks would be sold for business buildings.

The suggestion to sell the public square has been made a few times over the years, but then as now, the idea never got off the ground.

Redesigns of the square have come every few decades. In the 1950s, the square was a circle, and continuous cruises around it was a popular nighttime pastime.

Winecoff ceremony

Among those who attended the Dec. 7 rededication of a plaque honoring Gainesville victims of the Winecoff Hotel fire 75 years ago was Richard Hamil, who lives at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville. He was nine years old when he and his father, Carlos Hamil, were rescued by firefighters.

Richard’s father, a teacher, was chaperoning eight boys attending a Tri-Hi-Y and Hi-Y convention in Atlanta. Four of the boys died in the fire.

When Richard and his father were awakened by noise and smoke, they wet towels to breathe through and filled their tub with water. A woman from Mississippi, Jan Wallace, was about to jump from her window when Carlos talked her out of it. Many of the hotel guests jumped to their deaths from their windows.

Richard’s father told him he didn’t think they would make it out of the hotel alive.

Holding a lamp out a window to get attention, the Hamils finally heard somebody say, “Grab the ladder,” which was placed from a hotel window to the Morgan Guaranty Building next door. Richard blacked out, but he was helped across along with his father and Wallace. They were the only ones from the 15th floor to survive, Richard said.

Five nieces of the Gainesville High School victims unveiled the plaque, which carries the names of Gwen McCoy, Sue Mitchum, Suzanne Moore and Frances Thompson.

Also at the ceremony was Allen B. Goodwin, who, together with Sam Heys, wrote a book about the Winecoff fire.

The plaque rests on a stone outside the school’s new cafeteria not far from the main entrance.

Anonymous Peckerwoodite

From the Dahlonega Nugget, 1925: “The man who got out on a drunk and visited the Peck settlement one night during court week was pretty sharp as he went by the name Smith from Peckerwood in Hall County. And as no one knew his given name, the grand jury was unable to return a true bill against the stranger. It may be he had been on so many sprees of this kind, he lost part of his name.”

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.



