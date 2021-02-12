Column: When Gainesville's square was round and ’round

The shape provided for perfect “cruising” conditions, and those lucky enough to have access to cars at the time took advantage of it.



There were no traffic lights to impede one’s circling of the square. Cars would go ‘round and ‘round until they got low on gas or found one of the rare open parking spaces along the circle. Those who were able to park would sit on the backs of their cars and watch fellow cruisers make their rounds.

The police station at the time was just a couple of blocks away in City Hall (see smaller white building, top right behind the courthouse in the accompanying photo.) Usually, a beat policeman would walk up to the square to keep his eyes on things. There rarely was any trouble, just talking or yelling back and forth among the cruisers.

L.L. Bennett was frequently the policeman who checked on the cruisers. The lanky officer resembled actor John Wayne in his ambling gait, his gun belt low on his hips. He made friends with the guys and gals who spent their evenings congregating on the square.

The cruising route usually would include a trip down South Main Street to see who was going to or coming out of the Royal Theater or the Collegiate Grill. Those who didn’t have cars might station themselves on the grill’s ice cream box, looking out the window and waiting for a ride.

Other popular pit stops might be the Avion drive-in or Nicholson’s on the west side of town. The braver could run by the Salvage House on Oak Street where they might luck into a six-pack, or, if they had enough gas, a trip to Pendergrass, where there were few barriers to buying booze.

Circling through Brenau College at least once a night was a given.