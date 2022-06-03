Column: Two innovative thinkers once called Hall County home

The Hosch name has been prominent in the history of Hall and Jackson counties.



Jackson’s town of Hoschton was named for Russell Hosch, a local merchant. Hosches have been important in business, banking and civic affairs throughout Hall’s history.

One of the most innovative of those who bear that name was Walter E. Hosch, a businessman, real estate developer, builder, civic and church leader. He became better known, however, as an inventor.

Hosch invented the measuregraph, a contraption that made it easier to measure cloth. He had previously been working at Hosch Bros., a longtime Gainesville dry goods business.

Another inventor, William A. McKinney, an insurance agent, teamed with Hosch to develop and manufacture what McKinney called a gasoline-powered traction cultivator. It was billed as the first gasoline-powered plow, although others take credit for that, including Henry Ford, the automobile manufacturer.

Indeed, other gas-powered plows or tractors were breaking ground as early as the late 1890s.

McKinney’s machine surfaced in 1911. Hosch was so intrigued with it that he and McKinney formed a company to build and market it. They explored various possibilities in the South, even being offered $100,000 for rights to the tractor. They finally settled on St. Louis, Missouri, where they became successful with what they said at the time were “thousands of orders” from farmers in that region and Western states.

Both men moved their families to St. Louis and were still in business when Hosch died in April 1918. The company continued at least until the 1930s, perhaps updating its machine all along.

The invention apparently added to Hosch’s wealth. He would return to Hall County from St. Louis regularly and was a significant benefactor of the Murrayville School, which at times was called the Castleberry School and the Manget Institute, which burned in 1926. Hosch was quoted in the Jackson Herald as saying, “I am not highly educated myself, but it is my burning desire to help educate the boys and girls of this county.”

Born in Flowery Branch in 1880, Hosch lived most of his life in Gainesville before moving to St. Louis. He was 37 years old when he died.

In Hall County, he was an officer of the Chamber of Commerce and a leader in the First Methodist Church.

Hosch also invented a “computing machine,” which added, subtracted and divided numbers such as today’s modern calculator. He also developed other measuring devices, including the “leather integrator,” which measured the square inches in hides. He wrote a book on measuring devices.

Hosch’s home was at the corner of Park Street and Boulevard when he lived in Gainesville. He organized the W.A. (Cousin Arthur) real estate company and in 1909 developed Green Street Circle, which continues as a popular neighborhood today.

Hosch’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. William Hosch, and his brothers were John H., Will H., Lester and Ralph Hosch, most of whom were prominent in business, religious and civic activities.

Walter Hosch had planted a rose bush at First Methodist Church when it was built on Green Street in 1907. At his burial at Alta Visit Cemetery, roses from the plant were spread over his grave as he had requested.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.