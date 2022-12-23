Column: Author raised by Hall County fugitives recounts strict childhood

Evelyn (Eve) Clontz was 6 weeks old when her parents left her with relatives while they went to find work in Chicago.

She grew up in Griffin, Georgia, leading a difficult childhood and teenage life under the smothering care of an adult cousin, Gertrude Crawley. It wasn’t until years later, after Eve had left Griffin and was 42 years old, that she found out she had grown up among escapees from a chain gang in Hall County.

Among the Crawley family she lived with were George and Decatur Crawley, her great-granduncles, sentenced to life in prison with Blaine Stewart in the killing of U.S. Marshal Ben Dixon of Union County. The three convicts escaped from a Hall County chain gang in April 1924.

Eve believes the Crawleys/Crowleys found their way out of state before years later changing their names and settling into a seemingly quiet and cautious life in Griffin. Though mostly reclusive, some painted for a living. As a child she knew them as law-abiding but highly suspicious people who sometimes attended Catholic mass.

Eve married Russell Thomas three days after high school graduation at age 17 and put Griffin and the Crawleys behind for good. Her husband had joined the U.S. Air Force, and when he completed his tour, they moved to Fayetteville, where she still lives at age 60.

As a baby, Eve was put under the strict care of Gertrude Crawley. A locked gate at their home kept the outside world away for the most part.

When she began school, Eve made a few friends, but they could not visit her, and she could not stay with them. An exception was a girl her age who lived across the street, but contact with her was limited.

The Crawleys monitored Eve’s phone calls and even changed the phone number if they became suspicious. She was watched very closely, the Crawleys wary of almost everybody. Gertrude kept her out of school many days for no reason at all, but Eve’s grades usually were at the top of her class.

Eve knew her life growing up was different from other children, but she had not the slightest idea of what secret the Crawleys were guarding.

She lived in the house with all of the Crawleys, except George, one of the murderers, who lived next door. Decatur, another murderer, lived in the house where Eve lived. Frank Crawley had dementia later in life and had to live alone in a cottage behind the main house. The Crawleys had no indoor plumbing.

Eve never heard of Blaine Stewart, the third convict who was convicted of murder and escaped from the Hall County chain gang.

After Eve and her husband moved back to Georgia, she decided her story of the hard life she was forced to live in her childhood and teen years needed to be told. She wrote a fictional book based on her experiences, “Alone in the Iris City,” referring to Griffin, known for the iris flower that blooms there prolifically. She used fictional names for the characters.

Still not knowing the secret background of the family she stayed with, Eve wrote about how she felt alone so much of the time, not being able to interact much with others her age.

When her book came out, she had a book signing at Antique Griffin, an antique store in her former hometown. A vendor in the store, Billy Crowley, approached her and asked if she had ever heard of the murder of U.S. Marshal Ben Dixon, the manhunt for the Crawleys, their conviction and escape.

Eve answered that she hadn’t, and Crowley, who turned out to be a cousin she had never met, told her all about the Crawleys, the murder, the manhunt, trial and escape. He also knew all about Eve and in-depth about the secrets the Crawleys had kept while living in Griffin.

That turned on a light for her. Now she understood why she was forced to live such a cloistered life growing up. She took notes as Crowley spent the whole time talking with her about the past.

The next day she researched the Crawleys’ cases through archived newspapers and decided she had to write another book, “The Great Blue Ridge Manhunt.” This chronicled the sensational story that captivated Georgians and others throughout the country during World War I and the early 1920s.

Though she returned to Griffin for her book signing, Eve says memories of growing up under such difficult circumstances keep her at a distance. “We don’t even like to drive through there anymore,” she said.

All the Crawleys have long been deceased. She sat by the deathbed of almost all of them while she was still living in Griffin.

Looking back now, it all makes sense to Eve. The Crawleys were keeping a secret that few, if anybody, outside the family knew. She never heard it mentioned, and Billy Crowley told her it was taboo to discuss except within the family and then only rarely.

Both of Evelyn (Eve) Thomas’ books, “Alone in the Iris City” and “The Great Blue Ridge Manhunt” are available on eBay.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. His column publishes weekly.




