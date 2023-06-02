Column: Politics held starring role in life of Gainesville’s Gen. Longstreet

When Gen. James Longstreet and family moved to Gainesville in 1875, it apparently was to find some peace and quiet as the end of the Civil War 10 years earlier hadn’t slowed his pace.

However, it turned out to be an eventful quarter century. Politics played a big part in his and his first and second wives’ lives.

While still defending his Civil War record, more critics attacked him because of his embracing Reconstruction and the Republican Party, helping Blacks fight White supremacists in New Orleans and support of Union Gen. Ulysses Grant for president. His support of his friend Grant earned him several political appointments.

Postmaster appointments in those days were political plums that were furiously fought over and usually changed with what political party was in the White House.

Longstreet served briefly as Gainesville postmaster and got in a row when he was trying to get his son-in-law, Jasper E. Whelchel, appointed to a postmaster job. It caused a conflict with fellow Republican H.P. Farrow, who served as postmaster in Gainesville from 1898 to 1904.

Longstreet’s second wife, Helen Dortch Longstreet, succeeded Farrow as postmistress, serving t’ill 1913. She was appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt, whom she had supported and became friends with him and his wife. Helen Longstreet backed Roosevelt again when he ran for president as a candidate for the Bull Moose Party, a progressive wing that split from the Republican Party. As a result, Democrat Woodrow Wilson won the presidency.

And as a result, Helen Longstreet lost the postmaster’s job.

She had earned high praise for the job she did while in office. She lobbied for the new post office building that now stands as part of the Federal Building complex at the corner of Washington and Green streets. She expanded rural routes and got raises for herself ($2,200 to $2,800) and for mail carriers. She also established satellite mini-post office stations in Gainesville.

Controversy, however, followed her. She wanted to appoint a Black school professor as a substitute carrier, but overwhelming opposition prevented it.

Mrs. Longstreet beautified the new post office and hung portraits of her husband, Gen. Grant and Teddy Roosevelt in its lobby.

As the power shifted in Washington, Helen Longstreet would be replaced. A petition with hundreds of names on it nominated Mrs. H.W.J. Ham for the job. Helen complained that many of the names were of deceased persons or didn’t live in Hall County. Mrs. Ham, wife of the renowned orator and newspaper publisher, got the job and served until 1918 when Gainesville News publisher Albert Hardy filled it, serving for the next 16 years.

Finances

Despite the various jobs both Helen and James Longstreet held, money issues seemed to plague them. The situation seemed so serious to some that the Atlanta Constitution promoted fundraising for him and some other Confederate officers. Helen Longstreet was quick to refuse any aid, saying that while they weren’t wealthy, they could get by.

The Longstreet two-story, 12-room homeplace in what is now Longstreet Hills burned in 1889.

After he died, that property and 10 acres were sold to son Lee Longstreet for $1,460. At the same time the Longstreets’ Piedmont Hotel was put up for sale, but a bid of $8,500 was rejected.

Helen Longstreet’s own property also was put on the block for nonpayment of taxes. She owned property in the Green Street Circle-Longview Avenue area.

Her house on Green Street, now a chiropractor’s office, went to H.H. Dean for $3,515. She had filed for bankruptcy in 1914.

Helen Longstreet was active in helping burnish Gen. Longstreet’s reputation and raising funds for a statue of him at Gettysburg. She also fought Georgia Power Co. over damming the Tallulah River and ran for governor against Herman Talmadge in 1960. She ended up at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville and died in 1962 at age 99, the oldest surviving widow of a Confederate commander.





