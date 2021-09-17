Column: Governor A.D. Candler left a lasting impression on Gainesville

Working on Sunday used to be a crime.

Hall County City Court in 1901 sentenced Burke Waters to six months in the chain gang or a $65 fine for working on what many consider the Sabbath. The case went all the way to the State Supreme Court, which denied Waters a new trial. The court ruled, “The charge being the accused pursued on the Lord’s Day the work of his ordinary calling, the same not being a work of necessity or charity.” The local court’s verdict of guilty stood, and the state court found no error in denying a new trial.

Waters was a Seventh-day Adventist, whose members worship every day but consider Saturday as the Sabbath.

Gov. A.D. Candler apparently didn’t cotton to government interference in any religion, and therefore commuted Waters’ sentence to a $5 fine.

The governor, one of two buried in Gainesville’s Alta Vista Cemetery, was a popular politician, having never lost an election for Gainesville mayor, the Georgia Senate and House, Secretary of State, 9th District Congress and the state’s 56th governor.