Column: Forest grows where Gainesville milk cows once grazed

A marker in Linwood Nature Preserve in Gainesville points out barbed wire grown over through the middle of a large tree. Obviously, decades ago there was a fenced-in pasture.

That area off Thompson Bridge Road was the home to dairy and/or cattle farms. It’s hard to imagine now that a thick forest has developed where cows used to graze.

It’s fortunate that Gainesville bought that property years ago as part of watershed protection and a sewage treatment plant on Lake Lanier.

For the past dozen years, the nature preserve has been a 30-plus-acre partnership between Gainesville Parks and Recreation and the Redbud Project, which has built trails within the forest and educates people about the importance of preserving woodlands and the value of various plants within them.

Hall County is blessed with parks such as the relatively new one in South Hall, Cherokee Bluffs, or the older ones such as Laurel Park and North Hall Park, not to mention Elachee Nature Science Center. These and others around Lake Lanier are home to numerous trees and other plants.

They are even more important assets when you look at what is happening in this area. The Atlanta area is said to be losing a half-acre of trees a day to development. Gainesville’s urbanized area, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties, but not north and east Hall County, now ranks fourth in population in the state, behind Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah, and surpassing Macon and Columbus.

Georgia Land Use Trends estimated Hall County in 1974 was 64% forested. In 2015, that had fallen to 45%, 4,943 acres of woodlands lost.

Between 2011 and 2016, Hall County’s tree canopy had decreased by 38.3 square miles. Those numbers surely now are worse considering the county’s population has mushroomed to well over 200,000. The evidence is more pronounced in south Hall County.

Linwood Nature Preserve is the base for the Redbud Project led by Margaret and Tom Rasmussen. The project includes dozens of volunteers, but the organization is raising money with hopes of having a paid director to keep up with all that’s going on, not just at Linwood, but all over the area.

The main message of the Redbud Project is preserving natural resources for their importance to the environment. It recognizes the inevitability of development, but wants to educate developers about the role trees and other plants play in filtering pollutants that spoil the landscape, water and the air we breathe and otherwise diminish people’s health. There are ways to maintain green space with construction methods that could be less expensive than clear-cutting and leveling ground destined for development, the Rasmussens say.

The Redbud Project has a three-year strategic plan that continues a lecture series on environmental conservation and awareness of native plants in the area. It is encouraging use by the public of its 3-mile trail system, as well as other facilities, such as its Ecology Center.

Volunteers maintain gardens on the grounds and work with Georgia Power on best environmental practices within its right of way for transmission lines that run through the preserve.

The City of Gainesville asked the project’s help in rescuing native plants on its 1,300-acre Gainesville 85 Business Park between U.S. 129 South and Ga. 60/Candler Road. Volunteers also are surveying sites proposed for development that disturb existing plants.

The organization’s website is redbudproject.org, and mailing address is P.O. Box 907614, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.

Dairying

Hall County once was one of the leading dairying counties in the state. When there were few dairies in the early 1900s, the state campaigned for farmers to try dairying. The effort apparently paid off as many farmers bought dairy cows.

Hall County dairies weren’t just “out in the country.” G.H. Winburn operated West Royal Dairy on 9 acres behind his home out West Washington Street, milking a dozen cows and delivering milk within two hours from milking by a special wagon. W.H. Adderholdt had a 40-cow dairy that he moved from Oak Street to Athens Street. E.A. Barnhardt and W.E. Andrews came from Texas to buy L.D. Maxwell’s dairy and relocate it to Athens Street.

At the time, Georgia had 170 members of the state dairy association. Georgia Milk Producers today count 89 dairies with 92,000 cows. Hall County is down to three dairies, one of them milking goats.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. His column publishes weekly.




