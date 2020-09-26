Column: Columns keep church history alive in hills of Northeast Georgia

People who remember the old First Baptist Church at the corner of Green and Washington streets, where the old Regions Bank building now stands in Gainesville, can still have a peek at its past if they want to travel the back roads of the Northeast Georgia mountains.

The columns that once graced the church now stand proudly almost in the middle of nowhere in Rabun County, near the North Carolina line. The church burned in 1960, but the columns remain intact. A Gainesville collector of all things collectible, Warren Castle, bought the columns and had them erected on a north Hall County farm. He later sold them to Brevard Williams, an Atlanta architect, who placed them on Pine Mountain near the trailhead of the Bartram Trail.