Column: Answer to Northeast Georgia UFO sightings remains up in the air

There have been a spate of UFO sightings across the world in recent months, causing a new generation to wonder what those things are that continue to puzzle people and speculate if there really are out-of-space tourists checking out Earth.

The first reported sighting of a UFO was June 24, 1947, by Kenneth Arnold of Boise, Idaho — a “flying saucer” over Mount Rainier in Washington state. From then on, people looking skyward see unexplained phenomena from time to time.

The next year, some people, perhaps trying to see UFOs, spotted something that couldn’t be explained around Gainesville. Residents of Armour Street and Memorial Drive described a “skyrider” with fire belching from beneath it.

A Green Street resident in August 1952 said he watched a bright blue ball about a mile high scooting across the sky. That fall, four Gainesvillians fishing on the Chattahoochee River spotted a “huge silvery ball” in the eastern sky hovering for almost a half hour before it disappeared in smoke.

Residents in Athens, Atlanta and Gainesville in 1953 saw what looked like a white funnel to them. That was similar to a Gainesville Dorsey Street resident who watched a “flying ice cream cone” flit across the sky.

One of the most interesting sightings came July 7, 1964, when the Ivester family of Turnerville in Habersham County saw their television interrupted by static. No TV to watch, the Ivesters sat on their front porch and found something more interesting than “Petticoat Junction.” They said an object about the size of a car and shaped like a bowl with three lights on top blinking off and on approached high above their home.

That might have sounded a little out of space, but there were nine witnesses who watched the UFO hover over the Ivesters’ garden before swooping out of sight. Adding to the mystery, other residents of Turnerville saw the same phenomenon, which they said left behind a strange odor that stung their noses and skin. A Tallulah Falls resident saw and smelled the same thing. Habersham County Sheriff A.J. Chapman backed up their story.

A similar sighting was reported in Lavonia a week earlier, and others in nearby South Carolina.

In 1980, a traffic controller at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport said his phone rang off the hook one night after a supposed UFO sighting. An Anderson, South Carolina, resident reported a flying object tall as a two-story building about 70 feet in circumference. That might have sounded suspicious coming from a single witness. But five sheriff’s deputies said they saw the UFO.

UFO sightings in Northeast Georgia were particularly prevalent during the 1960s. So much so that The Daily Times, as the newspaper was called at that time, sponsored a contest for children to draw their version of an alien UFO driver. First prize was $12.

During that same period, the National Investigations Commission on Aerial Phenomena in Seattle, Washington, was so excited by the number of sightings that it canvassed newspapers all over the country asking them to detail what they had reported.

Turnerville

Turnerville is a village between Clarkesville and Tallulah Falls on U.S. 441 and Old Historic U.S. 441, a tourist route through the Northeast Georgia mountains. The Orchard golf community is nearby, The town’s original name was Tallula.

In 1899, there was much excitement around Turnerville as there were prospects for an iron mine. Capt. Goodloe Yancey of Athens owned property in the area and declared it contained large deposits of iron ore. One newspaper proclaimed it “the greatest boom in Georgia discovered recently” and headlined it “a great bonanza.”

Such high hopes apparently never amounted to much. Turnerville was a stop on the Blue Ridge and Atlantic Railroad that later became the Tallulah Falls Railroad.





Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.