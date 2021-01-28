Column: Airplanes took off in a hurry in Hall County

Hall County went “flying mad” in the early 1900s after the Wright Brothers’ successful flying machine launch in 1903.

People weren’t mad at flying, they were mad for it.

Eyes pointed skyward and necks craned whenever an “aeroplane,” as airplanes were called at that time, were spotted over Gainesville or began to set down in cow pastures or the fairgrounds off Shallowford Road.

As planes started to be manufactured and proliferate to some extent across the country, exhibitions were staged, mostly in the larger cities. Southern Railway offered train excursions to Atlanta when an aeroplane was scheduled to put on a show.

A plane might land in Gainesville occasionally, but the fever really took off in 1914 when the city promoted an “Aviation Day” to attract people to town to shop. Estimates of the crowds ran to 25,000, most of them never having seen an aeroplane.

A plane landed in a field off Athens Highway, injuring two people standing too close to the landing area. A.C. Beech, whose family became a leading aircraft manufacturer, circled downtown Gainesville in his plane.