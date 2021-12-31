Column: Ward off germs and mudslinging and spread compassion instead

I am looking forward to 2022. I hope it is going to be a good year.

You may not know it, but George Jetson is to be born in 2022 on July 31. I don’t know if Spacely Space Sprockets is already in business, but that’s where George will eventually work.

I hope this is the year we get COVID-19 under control. I don’t know that we will ever rid ourselves of it completely, but there is always hope.

The year will also be an election year and folks are already slinging mud at one another. I don’t guess some of the political crowd ever heard of Ronald Reagan. Now, many of them say he is their favorite president.

But they seem to forget his admonishment, which he often referred to as the 11th commandment, that a Republican should not speak badly of another Republican. Reagan first said that in 1966, when he was running for governor of California.

I don’t profess to be an expert, but the mud they have been tossing so far is rather tame. Wait a couple of months and it could get really interesting.

Folks seem to have lost their filter when it comes to speaking of one another. More and more people seem to open the gate and say what they want about anyone or anything.

There are also people who will not follow the rules. How many people have you heard about being tossed from an airplane because they won’t follow the rules? That airplane belongs to a company that can specify if you need to wear a mask. There are people who will don a mask, get on a plane and proceed to take it off. When confronted by a flight attendant, they become hostile and often end up in the custody of the FBI. In addition to a fine, they may be banned from flying on commercial flights forever.

I don’t know if people today need a session with Miss Manners, Amy Vanderbilt or Emily Post, but we have a lot of people who have a major disconnect from proper behavior.

As you may know, I drive a school bus. I have high school students that have little speakers in their ears. If they have the music on at a fairly loud volume, they don’t hear me wish them a good morning. If they see my lips moving, sometimes they remove one of the hearing devices and give me a curious “huh?”

The best thing about a new year is the ability to close the door on things that happened in the prior year. I have several of those, including a bout with a virus that resulted in an extended hospital stay.

I want to do more for others this year. Sometimes, that is nothing more than a visit and a cheerful conversation. Those things pay handsome dividends.

I hope it will be a good year for you as well. Wash your hands, wear a mask if you need one and show a little more compassion than a confused “huh.”

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.