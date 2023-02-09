Column: Some companies’ customer service leaves a lot to be desired

Several years ago, a company that did a lot of business by telephone ran a radio commercial for their telephone customer service. In the commercial, the company telephone operator surprised a customer by answering the phone and began talking. The befuddled customer realized that he was not talking to a computer, but to a human being.

I’m afraid those days are gone.

The company called me and told me that I needed to identify myself and could do that by calling a number. A recorded voice told me to call the company. I called and after a series of “Press 1” and “Press 2,” etc., I could have the utility cut off.

After another set of “Press 1,” etc., I was told that my wait on a live operator would be available in 90-120 minutes. I ran into a similar situation at another utility, except this one hung up on me.

They all have a message on all of their automated operators: “You call is important to us” That, dear readers, is a lie. That was written by the same person who will tell you they’ll be right over or in an unrelated matter tell you, “I’ll still love you in the morning.”

Clark Howard, the radio consumer guru, refers to it as “customer no-service.” These companies close down every office in town and then tell you to contact them by phone.

I would get me a solar panel to heat or light my house if I knew how to make that work.

On a similar note, I love when you call someone for help and the person who answers is a country halfway around the world. I don’t have anything against anyone from another country, but I do like to understand what they are saying.

I love when a guy says,”How are things in Gain-IS-ville today?” I may not know where he is speaking from, but he sure doesn’t know where Gainesville is. At least he answers.

A friend of mine suggested that I choose to speak to someone who is under the choice of Spanish. He said that the person also knows how to speak English and may very well be in this country. Some of these companies have a monopoly. You can’t call someone in Topeka if the only place they have a call center is in Nairobi, Hong Kong or Thailand.

When I was a kid, we had a one-man Georgia Power Co. office. It was operated by Mr. Frank Lane. Mr. Lane would take payments, start new service or go out and turn the electricity on.

This was in the era that Georgia Power sold appliances. He’d put a little sign on the door to tell the walk-in customers that he would be back in about 10 minutes. He would drop an appliance box in our driveway and we would play with that thing until it was shreds of cardboard.

The service by phone or computer leaves a lot to be desired. There were call centers being installed in various places, but some of those buildings are now empty. If they want to do business in this country, they ought to move here.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.



