Column: Proper etiquette for honoring the dearly departed

When governor-elect Gene Talmadge died in Dec. 1946, the people of Georgia sent two boxcar loads of flowers that were transported to his burial site in McRae.

People grieve in different ways. Some folks bring plates of food to the home. You’ll see fried chicken, sliced ham, potato salad, a cake or a pie and some type of congealed salad. We usually put it on the good china and write our name on a piece of masking tape to put on the bottom of the serving dish.

Proper women think that dropping by with a bucket of fried chicken is a sin. You should take the chicken home and place it nicely on a platter. You’re probably not fooling anyone that it is store-bought chicken, but it looks good.

Two Southern ladies, Gayden Metcalfe and Charlotte Hayes, have written a guide to good funerals called, “Being Dead is No Excuse.” They suggest that the two most important events in a Southern woman’s life are a wedding and a funeral.

You can take several months to plan a wedding, but most funerals take place a few days after the person dies. That has changed a bit in the world of COVID-19. If people hold to their plans, there will be a bunch of funerals to go to in the next few months.

Back to the topic of flowers. Trust me, no one wants to go to a funeral with no flowers, but some folks like to express their grief with a floral arrangement. My favorite flower arrangement for a funeral is a wreath with a little plastic telephone handset dangling down. There is a ribbon emblazoned with the words, “Jesus Called.”

I don’t know if Jesus has a landline, cell phone or some device for sending a text message. I don’t know how I would feel to look at a text message that said “Let’s Go” or “Your time is up.” I kind of like the notion of an angel tapping me on the shoulder and summoning me with a hand gesture.

I don’t purport to tell anyone how to grieve but a friend of mine died recently and left a few suggestions.

1. Mentor a student

2. Take a friend out for a meal

3. Consider taking a defensive driving course

4. Guard against scams

I really like his suggestions. If we did one of them, we could bring about serious change for the better.

Now, I want to offer a few suggestions of things not to do.

For those who send flowers, it is a way they express their affection for the person. I have seen people go around the room and look at the card on the flowers. I think they are really trying to see how much someone spent. It’s bad form.

Don’t compare the person’s death to a dog, bird, cat or other pet. I overheard a woman tell a lady who had lost her husband of 60 years compare her loss to a pet. “I know how you feel, we buried our puppy last week.” Sorry, it’s not a fair comparison.

Don’t tell a child that the departed has gone to a better place. It was a pretty good place here with a loving grandpa or grandma. How do you get across the idea that they left you to go to a better place? You don’t.

No one looks natural in a casket. “Doesn’t he (or she) look good?” No, they look dead. Just don’t go there.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.