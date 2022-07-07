Column: Life in this economy’s a roller coaster ride

The price of gasoline in this country has been up and down like an out-of-control roller coaster. It has been near $5 and now it is as low as $3.99 in some places. Folks will go crazy when the state resumes collecting the tax on fuel.



What amazes me is how the prices vary. I saw one station owned by the same company that owned one less than a mile down the street. The lower-priced station was $3.97 and the one nearby was $4.25.

There is nothing different between the two stations. In fact, I saw a tanker delivering gas to both of them. I didn’t see anything that made it more valuable. I don’t want to see the government regulating gasoline prices, but it seems that oil companies, which are now raking in record profits, seem to want to put some additional money in their coffers.

I know someone who went to Great Britain about 10 years ago when petrol was $3.35 a liter,

There are about 3.75 liters in a U.S. gallon. That means that gas was about $12.50 a gallon. Today it is north of $20 a gallon.

It makes you feel better. Well, sort of.

Word is that oil companies are discovering that high prices are cutting into their sales (imagine that). Some experts are saying that gas could drop significantly by Labor Day.

Have you been to the supermarket lately? There is no such thing as cheap food. What’s really sad is the number of empty shelves on just about every aisle.

I went to the store recently to get some peanut butter, jelly and a loaf of bread. I looked at all store brands and the total with tax was nearly $10.

The TV news has all sorts of information about wages increasing. It doesn’t do a whole lot of good when it costs you two gallons of gas to get to work and another two to get home.

When Bill Cllinton ran against President Geoge H.W. Bush, there was a sign in Clinton headquarters that read “It’s the economy, stupid.” They preached it wherever they went and Clinton won.

Politicians of both parties today need to take a page from the Clinton playbook and realize that the economy is the issue that is foremost in the mind of voters.

Unless you were alive 40 years ago, you may be struggling to understand the inflation bubble and why our basic goods are suddenly through the roof.

I know this much: folks at the lower end of the economic spectrum are having a heck of a time getting by. They don’t live paycheck to paycheck. They live from paycheck until the money runs out.

I hope that the economic gurus can explain to our elected officials how turning this ship around includes them. There are a lot of folks who are struggling out there and we better wake up and do something about it.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.