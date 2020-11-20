Column: ‘I am thankful’

There is a great old hymn that we dust off this time of year. It is called “Count Your Blessings.”

The song suggests that when we are down, if we really count our blessings, we would be surprised at what the Lord has done for us.

While it is true this year, you might have to go digging a little deeper to uncover those blessings.

First of all, I am blessed to know that we are just a little over a month until the end of 2020.

I sometimes wonder if those who are born after this year will look back in history books and be amazed that we survived the current calendar year. I write this assuming that next year is going to be better. I sure hope it will.

There are a lot of people who have died this year, some as a result of contracting COVID-19. I am particularly thankful for doctors and nurses who lost their lives in answering the call to minister to the sick.

There are a lot of people who emerged from COVID-19 and are continuing to regain their strength. Some experienced a brush with death and managed to recover.

I am thankful for those who have worked to develop a vaccine for this deadly pandemic. Some people have some notion that President Trump is whipping this up like some kind of bathtub gin. Others don’t believe that the virus really exists. I hope they don’t have a chance to find out.

I am thankful for those who have provided a video recording of music online to offer us some encouragement. There are some mighty talented folks out there, and I have enjoyed hearing them play.

I am thankful for a comfortable home. We spent a lot more time at home and cooked more than in times past. It gave me a different perspective.

I am thankful, to a certain degree, for social media. This link to friends, family and church was a lifeline at times.

I’m thankful for vintage TV shows and realize that many of them had some redeeming value, unlike what is offered now.

As we celebrate our time of thanks, I know there are those who usually have a houseful of folks on Thanksgiving. This year, it might be a half-dozen or fewer. Let’s join together in the hope that next Thanksgiving will be like times past.

I look forward to shaking hands. I am not a chicken and don’t need to bump wings with someone to say hello. I’m an unabashed hugger, and I look forward to sharing an embrace with those I care about.

I look forward to the return of a life without face coverage. I hate masks, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.

I look forward to a visit from the stork. Pa and Nana 2.0 are waiting patiently.

I hope that the antidote for this virus works, and we can see the temporary emergency care facilities at our hospitals get taken down.

I am thankful we made it this far and believe that good things are in the pipeline. I’ll be standing on ready.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns appear on the weekend Life page and on www.gainesvilletimes.com.

