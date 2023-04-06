Column: God doesn’t care what threads you wear to church Easter Sunday

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an attendance plunge at churches. The number of people going to church was already taking a downturn, but like a lot of places, it continued to go down.

It was once commonplace to ask a new neighbor where they went to church. Here in the South, most folks were either Baptists or Methodists.

Today, we have a hodge-podge of denominations. Some folks are members of various independent churches. We have Lutherans, Catholics, Presbyterians and Pentecostals. We have folks that attend various denominations that range from non-denominational to amalgamated sun worshipers.

Denominations used to be a much bigger deal. I remember a Baptist girl whose daddy nearly ran her off because she brought home a boy who was a Methodist. That will send you to an undesirable place. (Not really.)

We had a neighbor move in who worked for an airline. She was an Episcopalian. I had never seen one of those before.

In the ‘80s, we saw a growth in megachurches. In a matter of a few years, they had thousands of folks who attended each Sunday. The number went down when the pandemic began. In many places, they haven’t returned to the numbers where they were.

This weekend, we will celebrate Easter. There are people who will show up on Easter Sunday that the FBI couldn’t find the rest of the year.

We also dressed up more on Easter. The days leading up to Easter resulted in a significant increase in sales of clothing. That’s not as true today.

Men used to wear a new suit and tie. Now they wear a new golf shirt.

There are all sorts of Bible verses about dressing up. In Revelation, the final book of the New Testament, there is a verse that says that a woman will receive fine, clean linen to wear. Then there is a verse in Timothy that says that women shouldn’t wear elaborate clothes. He says that women should adorn themselves with good deeds appropriate for a woman who worships God.

We also find ourselves in churches with varying styles of worship.

There are some who have what is often considered “high” church. This is where the officiant wears robes and may carry a processional cross.

On the other end, there are churches that have a band on stage and the preacher wears something casual.

In the middle, there is a blended style of worship where the traditional hymns are sung and the preacher wears a coat and tie.

I have a nephew who is a Methodist pastor. He preaches to a casual crowd in the first half-hour and then goes to the sanctuary after switching to a robe and a tie.

The truth is that it doesn’t matter how you dress. You might wear your finest or something casual. You may read Scripture from a Bible, your tablet or from a screen on the wall. The most important part is that you show up.

We need a little time in God’s house whenever we can.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.



