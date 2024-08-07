Column: The wedding gift

Columnists
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best Of Hall
Connect
Careers
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Columnists
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Columnists
Newsletters
App
Calendar
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best Of Hall
Connect
Careers
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Columnists
Newsletters
App
Calendar
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
More
Elections
These four road projects are tied to the inland port in northeast Hall
Man, deported twice before, pleads guilty in molestation, child cruelty case
The latest with odors at Flowery Branch sewer plant as it seeks out key part
Man pleads guilty to movie theater parking lot assault, child cruelty charges
Update: How Gainesville council voted on new alcohol laws
Need a snack walking around the square? Check out this new deli
‘It’s a spectacle unlike any other’: Queen tribute band to perform at Smithgall Arts Center
Centro GVL Eatery set to open off downtown square
11 Things to do in Hall County, August 5 – August 11
Kitchen Inspections: July 25-31, 2024
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
Well-spoken offensive lineman Josh Waymack finds his direction with faith, football at Lanier Christian
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Lanier plays host to canoe, kayak US Sprint National Championships
High school football: Gainesville, Milton stand apart as clear leaders in Region 7-5A
High school football: Gainesville has three players tabbed preseason All-State
High school football: Gainesville senior wide receiver Jeremiah Ware announces his Division-I college intentions
Opinion: Olympians are refreshing to watch compared to politicians
Opinion: We don’t need more taxes on groceries
Opinion: Freedom of speech has turned into freedom to screech
Opinion: Mental health of our residents is a priority of Gainesville, NGHS
Opinion: Biden’s boondoggle at the southern border
Column: The wedding gift
Column: Looking back at 1903, a significant year in Hall County history
Column: Sad events in a Southern small town
Column: How a Gainesville resident created the Black Book for vehicles
Column: Comedy takes a blow with the loss of Newhart
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Column: The wedding gift
Ronda Rich
It was a wedding gift. We never knew from whom it came.