Youth sports: Local summer camps for kids available around Hall County

Local schools are hosting sports camps for kids throughout the summer. Have a camp you want to list? Email sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Chestatee High School

Softball

Who: K-5

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-8

Where: Chestatee High School Softball Field

How much: $100

More info: neil.armstrong@hallco.org | https://forms.gle/ja5asmykTHRoFKiP8

Boys Basketball

Who: 1st-8th grade

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 13-15

Where: Chestatee High School Gym

How much: $75

More info: tanner.plemmons@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/chsball22

Girls Basketball

Who: 1st-8th grade

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20-22

Where: Chestatee High School Gym

How much: $75

More info: sutton.shirley@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/lwe2022

Baseball

Who: 1st-9th grade

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20-22

Where: Chestatee High School Baseball Field

How much: $75

More info: kevin.mcconnell@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/y6b6s82y

Swimming

Who: 6th-12th grade

When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 25-29

Where: Brenau University Natatorium

How much: $20

More info: kit.walker@hallco.org

Volleyball

Who: 3rd-8th grade

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29

Where: Chestatee High School Gym

How much: $110

More info: kaylee.crumley@hallco.org

Wrestling

Who: Ages 5-13

When: 6-8 p.m. June 28-30

Where: Sardis upper gym

How much: $75

More info: scott.degraff@hallco.org

Gainesville High School

Cheerleading

Who: Ages 4-13

When: 5-7p.m. August 2-4

Where: Gainesville High School Alumni Gym

How much: $50

More info: https://gofan.co/app/events/598855?schoolId=GA5015

Flowery Branch

Girls Sports Camp

Who: 1st-6th Grade

What: Campers will participate in basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball drills and competition.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11-14

Where: Flowery Branch High School

How much: $75

More info: courtney.newton@hallco.org

Lakeview Academy

More info at www.lakeviewacademy.com

Baseball

Who: 1st-6th grade

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-17

Where: Lakeview Academy Baseball Field

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Football

Who: 5-12 years old

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 27- July 1

Where: Lakeview Academy Football Field

How much: $100

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Cheerleading

Who: 1st-5th grade

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27- July 1

Where: Walters Athletic Center

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Basketball (Coed)

Who: K-4th grade

When: 9 a.m. to noon May 31-June 2

Where: Walters Athletic Center

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Pee-Wee Soccer

Who: K-2nd grade

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-10

Where: Lakeview Academy outdoor practice field

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Soccer

Who: 3rd-8th grade

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-17

Where: Lakeview Academy outdoor practice field

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Volleyball

Who: 1st-5th grade

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 25-29

Where: Walters Athletic Center

How much: $150

More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com

Cherokee Bluff

Softball

Who: K-5th grade

When: 8-11 a.m. July 18-20

Where: Cherokee Bluff High School

How much: $50

More info: josh.joiner@hallco.org



