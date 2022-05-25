Youth sports: Local summer camps for kids available around Hall County

Local schools are hosting sports camps for kids throughout the summer. Have a camp you want to list? Email sports@gainesvilletimes.com.
Chestatee High School
Softball
Who: K-5
When: 9 a.m. to noon June 6-8
Where: Chestatee High School Softball Field
How much: $100
More info: neil.armstrong@hallco.org | https://forms.gle/ja5asmykTHRoFKiP8
Boys Basketball
Who: 1st-8th grade
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 13-15
Where: Chestatee High School Gym
How much: $75
More info: tanner.plemmons@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/chsball22
Girls Basketball
Who: 1st-8th grade
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20-22
Where: Chestatee High School Gym
How much: $75
More info: sutton.shirley@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/lwe2022
Baseball
Who: 1st-9th grade
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20-22
Where: Chestatee High School Baseball Field
How much: $75
More info: kevin.mcconnell@hallco.org | https://tinyurl.com/y6b6s82y
Swimming
Who: 6th-12th grade
When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 25-29
Where: Brenau University Natatorium
How much: $20
More info: kit.walker@hallco.org
Volleyball
Who: 3rd-8th grade
When: 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29
Where: Chestatee High School Gym
How much: $110
More info: kaylee.crumley@hallco.org
Wrestling
Who: Ages 5-13
When: 6-8 p.m. June 28-30
Where: Sardis upper gym
How much: $75
More info: scott.degraff@hallco.org
Gainesville High School
Cheerleading
Who: Ages 4-13
When: 5-7p.m. August 2-4
Where: Gainesville High School Alumni Gym
How much: $50
More info: https://gofan.co/app/events/598855?schoolId=GA5015
Flowery Branch
Girls Sports Camp
Who: 1st-6th Grade
What: Campers will participate in basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball drills and competition.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11-14
Where: Flowery Branch High School
How much: $75
More info: courtney.newton@hallco.org
Lakeview Academy
More info at www.lakeviewacademy.com
Baseball
Who: 1st-6th grade
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-17
Where: Lakeview Academy Baseball Field
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Football
Who: 5-12 years old
When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 27- July 1
Where: Lakeview Academy Football Field
How much: $100
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Cheerleading
Who: 1st-5th grade
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27- July 1
Where: Walters Athletic Center
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Basketball (Coed)
Who: K-4th grade
When: 9 a.m. to noon May 31-June 2
Where: Walters Athletic Center
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Pee-Wee Soccer
Who: K-2nd grade
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-10
Where: Lakeview Academy outdoor practice field
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Soccer
Who: 3rd-8th grade
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13-17
Where: Lakeview Academy outdoor practice field
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Volleyball
Who: 1st-5th grade
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 25-29
Where: Walters Athletic Center
How much: $150
More info: www.lakeviewacademy.com
Cherokee Bluff
Softball
Who: K-5th grade
When: 8-11 a.m. July 18-20
Where: Cherokee Bluff High School
How much: $50
More info: josh.joiner@hallco.org