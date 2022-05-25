Youth basketball: Bounce out the Stigma camp scheduled for June 20-24

The Bounce out the Stigma basketball camp and clinics for boys and girls ages 7-21 is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20-24 at the North Hall Community Center in Gainesville. This series of events is designed for children and young adults who have special needs, including but not limited to autism, ADHD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, spectrum diagnosis and mental/emotional challenges.
The camp features noncompetitive activities and is geared toward making basketball fun for young people of all ability levels.
The camp, instructed by Mike Simmel, is back in person locally for the first time since 2019, due to COVID-19 precautions.
In addition, Simmel will be assisted by the Gainesville High basketball players and coaches.
Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt and souvenir basketball. There will also be special skills medal for all campers, as well as a nurse in attendance to monitor activities.
The cost to attend is $50 per attendee, which also includes two snacks per day.
For more information, email info@bounceoutthestigma.org or call Simmel at (201) 725-7224.