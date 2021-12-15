North Hall's Aliyanah Rogers makes school history as first female to sign to wrestle in college

North Hall senior Aliyanah Rogers has blazed her own path in high school.
Now, she's made school history.
On Wednesday, Rogers, a four-time All-American, signed to wrestle at the next level at Brewton-Parker College, in Mount Vernon. With this, she becomes the first female in North Hall school history to commit to wrestle in college.
Rogers is also the first female wrestler to compete for four years in school history.
Pictured in the photo front row, left to right, are Benjamin Rogers, Skylar Rogers, Aliyanah Rogers and Tanya Rogers.
Back row, from left, assistant coach Kris Martin, Trojans head coach Wesley Adams, Brewton-Parker wrestling director Devagne Dodgens, North Hall athletics director Sam Borg and North Hall administrator Kimberly Boyd.