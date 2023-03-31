High school wrestling: Proven winner returning to lead program at Chestatee

A familiar face who has previously experienced a great deal of success is returning as wrestling coach at Chestatee High.
On Friday, Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis announced that Carey Whitlow is stepping back into the role he previously held for 10 seasons with the War Eagles.
In 2023, Whitlow worked as an assistant coach at Chestatee, helping guide its girls program to a state championship and boys program that was third at the duals and fourth at the traditional state meet.
Whitlow’s first three years as a head coach came at North Hall.
For his career, Whitlow has guided programs to 222 duals victories.
The announcement of Whitlow taking the head-coaching position comes just one day after Scott DeGraff stepped down to take a job with another program.