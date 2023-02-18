High school wrestling: Chestatee girls take historic state team title

After Friday’s strong representation at the 2023 Georgia High School Association state traditional wrestling championships, Hall County wrestlers gave another strong performance during Saturday’s competition at the Macon Centreplex.

Most of action came from the girls division, where Chestatee was buoyed by Ashley Godinez’s individual state championship in the 155-pound weight class and four other top-four finishes to become the first GHSA girls all-classification state team champion.

Courtney Hawkins (105) and Jaden Lee (190) each finished as state runner-up in their weight classes, while Abby Plemons took third at 130 and Isabella Redlinger placed third at 235 to give the Lady War Eagles 82 points to outdistance runner-up Carrollton and Gilmer (52 points each) for the team title.

Among Hall County’s other girls wrestlers, Johnson’s Litzy Soto shook off an injury default in Friday night’s championship semifinal match to score a pair of victories Saturday to take third in 170-pound weight class.

North Hall’s McKenzie England (125) and Katelyn Hill (145) were the only other two Hall County girls wrestlers to place in their weight classes, with each taking sixth place.

With most of the county’s boys wrestlers having already completed their brackets Friday, West Hall’s duo of David Beverly and Michael Moya were the only two still competing on Saturday, with both finishing as state placers.

Beverly scored a fall of Monroe Area’s Seth Hogan to place third at 215 pounds in Class 3A, while Moya split fifth place with Miles Butler of Morgan County at 106 pounds.