Volleyball: Cherokee Bluff tabs Tiann Myer as new coach

On Tuesday, Cherokee Bluff High announced that it had hired Tiann Myer as its new volleyball coach.
Myer spent the 2021 season coaching at West Hall, but before than spent more than 20 years coaching in Ohio.
The news was made public in a press release by Hall County Schools director of athletics Stan Lewis.
Myer will replace the program’s first-ever coach Laura DeLaPerriere, who guided the Lady Bears to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2021 and state quarterfinals in 2019.
Overall, Myer has a career 367-151 record, which included eight conference titles, four sectional championships and three district crowns.
“Coach Myer brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Bears, with over 20 years coaching and teaching,” Cherokee Bluff athletics director Kenny Hill said. “We are excited about the future of the program.”