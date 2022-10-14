High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff tops Chestatee for Region 8-4A title

Top-seeded and host Chestatee hoped the third time would be the charm against Hall County rival Cherokee Bluff as they met in one semifinal of the Region 8-4A volleyball tournament Thursday.

Then after dropping a three-set decision in that match and earning their way back into the championship game against their nemesis, the War Eagles were hopeful the fourth time would be the charm.

However, the Lady Bears weren’t going to let that happen, and used their experience and front-line strength to build big leads before coming away with a 25-20, 25-20 sweep to take the title at Chestatee.

Senior Grace-Blythe Cornett and Emma Staples had a big night, both in the title match and in the 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 win in the semis.

Meanwhile, juniors Sierra Piland and Olivia Owens also came up big in the title match to help Cherokee Bluff (35-12) win a region championship for the second straight season after taking the 7-3A title last year, claim their fourth win in as many matches against Chestatee (31-16) this season and earn a first-round home games against the No. 4 seed in Region 7-4A in the first round of the upcoming state playoffs Oct. 19.

“The first game (in the semifinals) was kind of the one we were worried about because it’s extremely hard to beat a team like (Chestatee) three times in a row,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tiann Myer said. “Statistically, that’s hard to do. So we knew we had a lot to deal with going in because Kaylee (Crumley) is a great coach and has them ready to go every time. So we were really glad to get through that.”