High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff smashes Southeast Whitfield in first round of state

It was fairly clear that Cherokee Bluff wasn’t as sharp as it has been most of the season in the early going of its first-round Class 4A state volleyball playoff match against Southeast Whitfield.

The good news was the neither were the visiting Raiders, and the host Bears eventually began to execute at a higher level in the latter half of the match.

Buoyed by the all-around play of senior Grace Blythe Cornett and contributions throughout the lineup, Cherokee Bluff shook off the early rust and rolled to a 25-17, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday at home.

Cornett did a little bit of everything, finishing with eight kills, 11 assists and a service ace, while fellow seniors Emma Staples and Maddie Levine and junior Sierra Piland and sophomore Erin Murrath played their roles to help the Bears (36-12) advance to Saturday’s second round, where they will host Westminster, which also swept its first-round match against Riverdale.

Still, it took a while for Cherokee Bluff to show the form it showed last week in sweeping through the Region 8-4A tournament.

“It was a slow start,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tiann Myer said. “There was a lot of excitement these last few days knowing that (the playoffs were) getting ready to start and … they just weren’t hitting on all cylinders (early) for sure. But we tried turning it around.”