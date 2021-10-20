Flowery Branch's volleyball program brings big energy to the court in first-round sweep of Druid Hills

Flowery Branch High volleyball coach Taylor Bowman expressed just how highly she thinks of her program after winning its playoff opener on Wednesday.
“I’m the luckiest coach in the world,” said Bowman, the second-year coach of the Lady Falcons, who was gleeful after her first postseason win with the Lady Falcons. “These girls have tremendous heart and drive. They give 100 percent every single day. We are one big family.”
Facing Druid Hills in the first round of the Class 4A bracket, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Falcons in the best-of-five match, winning 25-6, 25-12, 25-11.
With the win, Flowery Branch will face the winner of Columbus/Rutland in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday. Match time is still to be determined.
The first set certainly set the tone for a match that lasted less than an hour.
Flowery Branch jumped to an 8-1 lead right off the bat and never trailed to Druid Hills.
The Lady Falcons were playing without Savannah Regnier, Bowman said, due to injury.
In her absence, Bowman tinkered with the pieces of her roster to put players in the best position.
Flowery Branch appeared to not miss a beat, despite not having one of its best players on the floor.
The Lady Falcons maintained good communication, consistent passing and strong finishing shots from the outside hitters.
“This win certainly gives us good momentum going forward,” Bowman said.
When Bowman took over the Flowery Branch program in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t know yet how talented its volleyball squad could become.
With a lot of work, the former University of West Georgia player has the Lady Falcons playing at a high level.
“I’m super technical,” Bowman said.
But Flowery Branch’s volleyball program still makes it fun.
The Lady Falcons have a good spirit on the floor and hope to make a deep run in the postseason.
One thing that has Bowman optimistic about her program is playing a challenging schedule and qualifying for the playoffs out of a tough Area 8-4A.
On Oct. 16, Flowery Branch locked up the home playoff game by beating Chestatee in the semifinals of the Area tournament in Jefferson.