Flowery Branch's volleyball program brings big energy to the court in first-round sweep of Druid Hills

Flowery Branch High volleyball coach Taylor Bowman expressed just how highly she thinks of her program after winning its playoff opener on Wednesday.



“I’m the luckiest coach in the world,” said Bowman, the second-year coach of the Lady Falcons, who was gleeful after her first postseason win with the Lady Falcons. “These girls have tremendous heart and drive. They give 100 percent every single day. We are one big family.”

Facing Druid Hills in the first round of the Class 4A bracket, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Falcons in the best-of-five match, winning 25-6, 25-12, 25-11.