Madie Levine had two aces, four digs and 12 assists for Cherokee Bluff in a win against Lanier (27-25, 25-16) and loss to Forsyth Central (28-26, 25-22) on Thursday. Abbi Hutchins had three aces, 13 digs and five assists for the Lady Bears, while Emma Staples added six kills, seven aces, one block and five digs.