Tennis scoreboard: Flowery Branch boys, girls sweep past North Forsyth

Flowery Branch’s boys and girls tennis teams both opened their respective 2023 seasons with a road victory over North Forsyth on Monday at Matt Park in Cumming.

The Lady Falcons (1-0) swept through the Lady Raiders for a 5-0 victory by dropping only six total games in the five matches.

Sandra Hernandez (6-0, 6-0 at No. 1), Katie Martin (6-1, 6-0 at No. 2) and Avery Marx (6-0, 6-0 at No.3) all posted singles wins for Flowery Branch, while the doubles teams of Casey Beaver and Violet Schultz (6-2, 6-3 at No. 1) and Richey Nguyen and Casey Skaggs (6-0, 6-0 at No. 2) were also victorious.

The Falcons boys (1-0) came up with a 4-1 victory over North Forsyth behind a sweep of the doubles matches from Ty Weatherly and Josh Warren at No. 1 (6-2, 6-0) and Eli King and Reid Barnes at No. 2 (6-3, 6-4).

Logan Magnuson (6-2, 6-3) also won at No. 2 singles, while Logan Huntsman posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.