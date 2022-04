Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry won in singles for the North Hall girls in a 5-0 win against Carver-Atlanta to open the Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday in Gainesville. In doubles, Riley Morgan/Kayla Miller and Callie Clarke/Madilyn Dye won for the Lady Trojans.

With the win, North Hall hosts Brantley County at 3 p.m. Friday in the second round.