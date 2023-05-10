High school tennis: Youthful North Hall girls eager for chance to play for Class 4A state championship

With one bit of history secured, North Hall’s girls tennis team is taking aim at another landmark this weekend.

The Lady Trojans (20-4) will make their first appearance in a state championship match, against Pace Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome.

With Region 5-4A champion Pace Academy standing in its way, the Region 8-4A champions task won’t be an easy one.

The Lady Knights have seven state titles to their credit, including hoisting the trophy in all three of the last contested seasons (Class 3A in 2019, and Class 2A in 2021, 2022).

In the state semifinals, Pace Academy ousted two-time defending Class 3A champ Westminster in the second round.

But the way North Hall coach Bob Woodworth and his players see it, they have a few things going in their favor.

For one, few people outside of their program believe they have much of a chance, and Woodworth says that doubt could help his Lady Trojans come into Saturday’s match with a sense of having next to nothing to lose.

That is a big reason that Woodworth said his team is taking the same approach it took to last week’s semifinal win over Holy Innocents’ — one that they have used in pretty much every match this season.

“We’ll do what we always do at practice today,” Woodworth said Wednesday. “The only thing we’ll change is that I’ll change a couple of situational drills based on our opponent. But most of our practice is going to be like it always is.”

Something else that could work to North Hall’s advantage is that despite the disparage in championship history, the Lady Trojans won’t be intimidated when they step out on the court.

After all, they’ve already bested two other Atlanta private-school powerhouses during their road to the championship match, having beaten Lovett and Holy Innocents’ in tight 3-2 matches in the second round and semifinals, respectively.

In addition, with several North Hall players getting extensive work on the USTA-tournament circuit throughout the year, they have experience playing in some pressure-packed matches.