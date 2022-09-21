By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Softball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff wins thriller over North Hall
softball

Cherokee Bluff's Angelina Baronci connected on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat North Hall 5-4 on Tuesday. 

Lauren Rule had a two-run homer in the first inning for the Lady Bears. 

Kaitlyn Herren also had multiple hits for Cherokee Bluff. 

EAST HALL 7, SECKINGER 3: Sophomore Amari Burce picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs and five hits on Tuesday. Callie Dale had a home run in the fourth inning for the Lady Vikings. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

Friends to Follow social media