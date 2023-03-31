High school softball: North Hall tabs Molly Johnson as its new coach

This week, North Hall announced that Molly Johnson has stepped into the role of head softball coach.
She takes the position previously held by Ryan Hill, who guided the Lady Trojans the past five seasons, and a 15-10 mark in 2022.
Johnson has worked as a private hitting instructor.
In college, Johnson was a three-year captain a Troy University and earned All-Conference honors in the Atlantic Sun.
Next season, sophomore Genesis Sattterfield is expected to be a leader for North Hall after hitting .493 with three homers, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs in 2022.