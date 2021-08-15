High school softball: East Hall picks up win against North Hall, Lanier

East Hall's Alexis Burce surrendered just three hits with five strikeouts in the pitching circle in a 4-1 win against North Hall on Saturday.

EAST HALL 9, LANIER 1: Calli Hardison threw five innings and allowed two hits and one run for the Lady Vikings on Saturday. Callie Dale had a fourth-inning grand slam for the Lady Vikings.

Hardison finished the game 3 for 3 at the plate.

NORTH HALL 9, LANIER 0: North Hall's Olivia Mullens threw a no-hitter and collected seven strikeouts in the pitching circle on Saturday. Emma Spillers and Mac Taylor each had RBIs in a four-run second inning for the Trojans.

FLOWERY BRANCH 5, MADISON COUNTY 0: Alyssa Wagner threw six innings and allowed two hits and collected three strikeouts in the pitching circle on Saturday.

