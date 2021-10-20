Flowery Branch sweeps Perry in second round of 4A softball playoffs

Flowery Branch breezed through the second round of the Class 4A softball playoffs, beating Perry 13-0 and 8-3 on Tuesday in Houston County.
In Game 1, junior left-hander Nikki Harris threw four innings and struck out six batters to earn the win in the pitching circle.
The Lady Falcons had 19 hits in the first game, then 14 hits in the nightcap.
In Game 1, MaKaela Davis, Savannah Rutledge, Alyssa Wagner, Ciera Poole, Maddie Timms, Avery Thomas and Abby Gray each had a pair of hits.
In the second game, Casey Beaver, Davis, Poole and Gray each had multiple hits for Flowery Branch.
In the pitching circle, Alyssa Wagner earned the win, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs.
Up next, Flowery Branch faces Northwest Whitfield to open play in the state tournament at Columbus.