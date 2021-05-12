Buford High's Tony Wolfe steps down as softball coach, will remain as athletics director

On Wednesday, The Buford School System announced through a press release that longtime head softball coach Tony Wolfe was resigning from his post, but would remain on as Buford’s athletics director.
In charge of the program from 2007-2020, Wolfe guided the Lady Wolves to 10 straight state championships (2007-2016) and 11 region titles (2008-2020). As softball coach, Wolfe posted 429 victories and a 95-7 mark in region contests.
His successor is 14-year assistant coach Trent Adams, who Wolfe said will provide a “seemless transition to continued excellence.”
Wolfe, a Gainesville High graduate, was also the Wolves’ baseball coach from 1996-2007 where they won state championships in 2011 and 2015, along with finishing runner-up in 2016. His final mark was 441-192 in baseball with eight region championships.