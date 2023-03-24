Soccer scoreboard: No. 1 Johnson heads into big week with big win over Walnut Grove

Jorge Sandoval’s hat trick led an offensive onslaught as Johnson’s boys retained sole possession of first place in Region 8-4A with a resounding 8-0 win over Walnut Grove on Thursday in Oakwood.

Edgar Vazquez added a goal and three assists, while Andy Robles chipped in a goal and two assists and Juilann Pimental contributed a goal and an assist as the Knights (14-0, 8-0), currently ranked No. 1 in the state 4A rankings and No. 2 nationally, remained perfect on the season.

Juan Jacinto also found the back of the net on Thursday, while Daniel Trujillo finished with an assist, and Johnson played a strong defensive game to post its 10th shutout of the season.

The Knights will close out the regular season with two big home matches next week, first taking on third-place and Class 4A ninth-ranked North Oconee on Tuesday, and then meeting No. 5 East Hall on Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 5, CHESTATEE 0: Sarah Greiner had yet another huge night as the Lady Falcons soared past the Lady War Eagles in a non-region match Thursday night at Flowery Branch.

Greiner scored all five of Flowery Branch's goals, four of which came during a 15-minute span in the second half, while Cat Baker recorded the shutout in goal for the Lady Falcons (11-3), who return to Region 8-5A action Wednesday at home against Heritage-Conyers.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 8, FIDELES 0: Lauren Johnson, Eva Seidel and Bella Shoaf each scored twice as the Lightning cruised to the victory Thursday at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex in Gainesville.

Shoaf’s goals were her first in varsity competition, while Aimee Babb and Lauren Johnson each added a goal and an assist for LCA.

Ashyr Dingfelder posted three assists on the night, while Bailey Wright and Zoey Fowler combined for the shutout in goal for the Lightning, who hit the road Friday to take on Killian Hill Christian in Lilburn.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

