Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch girls shut down Clarke Central to open region play

Flowery Branch’s Sarah Greiner had a hat trick as it beat Clarke Central 4-2 to open Region 8-5A play Friday.

Greiner first found the back of the net in the second minute. Then, she added a strike in the 26th and 62nd minute for the Lady Falcons (5-0, 1-0 Region 8-5A).

Baleigh Kirby scored in the 48th minute with an assist by Greiner.

At goalkeeper, Kate Hill had seven saves for the Lady Falcons.

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts West Hall on Tuesday.