Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch girls shut down Clarke Central to open region play

Flowery Branch’s Sarah Greiner had a hat trick as it beat Clarke Central 4-2 to open Region 8-5A play Friday.
Greiner first found the back of the net in the second minute. Then, she added a strike in the 26th and 62nd minute for the Lady Falcons (5-0, 1-0 Region 8-5A).
Baleigh Kirby scored in the 48th minute with an assist by Greiner.
At goalkeeper, Kate Hill had seven saves for the Lady Falcons.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts West Hall on Tuesday.
CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 4, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 0: Kaitlin Cook had all four strikes for the Lady Bears on Friday.
Genesis Gamez, Alyssa Stringer and Amelia Dovie each had an assist for Cherokee Bluff.
At goalkeeper, Avery Fowler had 10 saves for the Lady Bears.
Carson Demars and Ellie Sutulovich had a stellar effort in the back against a strong Habersham Central offense.
EAST HALL BOYS 5, MADISON COUNTY 0: David Loza broke loose, scoring four times for the Vikings on Friday.
His first connection came in the first minute of the match.
Loza scored again in the sixth minute and completed the hat trick midway through the first half.
Yerli Mejia also scored for the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 Region 8-4A).