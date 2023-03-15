Soccer scoreboard: Fast start by Gamez sends second-ranked Cherokee Bluff girls to win against North Hall

Cherokee Bluff’s Genesis Gamez started hot, scoring three times in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 10-0 win against North Hall on Tuesday.

In addition to three goals, Gamez finished the match with a pair of assists.

Kaitlin Cook chipped in three goals and three assists for the Lady Bears.

Alyssa Stringer, Anna Gessner, Amelia Dovie and Eva Martin each added one goal for No. 2 Cherokee Bluff (11-1, 5-0 Region 8-4A).

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Johnson on Friday in Oakwood.

EAST HALL BOYS 3, EAST FORSYTH 2 (OT): Miguel Dominguez scored in the 88th minute off an assist from Yerli Mejia to secure the victory for the Vikings on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 in the second half, East Hall's Dominguez found the ball of the net with an assist from Oscar Barcenas. Then with just 12 seconds left in regulation, Ainor Romero-Turcious drew a foul. Amado Valladarez stepped up and hit a shot that deflected off the bottom of the cross bar and into the net to tie it at 2-2, forcing overtime.

Up next, the Vikings (9-2, 5-1 Region 8-4A) face Chestatee on Friday.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 4, LANIER CHRISTIAN 1: Lions senior Liam Weidner found the back of the net three times with one assist on Tuesday.

Jay Dave added two assists for the Lions, while Bryan Ramsey had one assist.

William Harrison recorded the shutout with seven saves.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Bethlehem Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 6, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 1: Ashyr Dingfelder had a pair of second-half goals for the Lady Lightning on Tuesday.

In the first half, Eva Seidel and Aimee Babb each found the back of the net once.

In the second half, Seidel had another goal, along with a strike by Lauren Johnson.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Fideles Christian on Friday in Cumming.

