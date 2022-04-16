Soccer scoreboard: East Hall boys pull first-round playoff upset of Druid Hills

East Hall's Jonathan Torres connected on a beautiful goal in the second overtime period, then the Vikings gained the edge in penalty kicks to sustain a 2-1 win against Druid Hills in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday in Atlanta.
With the win, the Vikings (9-8-1) will visit Spalding in the second round on Thursday in Griffin.
In the deciding penalty kicks, Kenny Barrera connected on the fifth and final attempt to outscore Druid Hills 4-2.
Angel Perez, Amado Valladarez and Ranferi Lara-Chavez also were successful on their attempts.
After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation and first overtime, Jonathan Torres scored the equalizer for East Hall on a shot from 40 yards away to the top right corner of the net.