Soccer scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls top Jackson County

Alyssa Stringer had a pair of goals for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 5-2 win against Jackson County on Friday.
Anna Gessner, Kaitlin Cook and Genesis Gamez each scored once for the Lady Bears.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 2, CHESTATEE 1 (PKs): Jess Tamplin had the only goal in regulation for the Lady Falcons on Friday.
After a scoreless overtime, Kate Hill and Aspen Yoon each converted on penalty kicks for Flowery Branch (2-6-2, 1-1 Region 8-4A).
EAST HALL BOYS 2, UNION COUNTY 0: Eden Castrejon scored on a header off a corner kick for the Vikings in the 30th minute Friday in Blairsville. Ranferi Lara-Chavez added a goal in the 53rd minute.
Kenny Barrera-Paz recorded the shutout in goal for East Hall.
Up next, East Hall visits North Oconee on Tuesday.
