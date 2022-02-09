Soccer scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls pick up 8-0 win against Gainesville

Amelia Dovie had three goals and Genesis Gamez chipped in three assists for the Cherokee Bluff girls in an 8-0 win against Gainesville on Tuesday.
Anna Gessner, Ellie Sutulovich, Tyndall Brix, Paige Wheat and Abigail Foster each scored once for the Lady Bears.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 9, NORTH HALL 2: Millie Filson had four goals for the Lady Lions on Tuesday. Celia Wilson-Patino recorded five saves at goalkeeper for Lakeview Academy.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Annie Nivens, Sara Nivens, McKenna Filson and Ella Grace Leek.
