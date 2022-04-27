Knights on a mission! Johnson boys lock up spot in 5A soccer state semifinals

Even with a trip to the soccer state semifinals secured Tuesday, the celebration by the Johnson boys was relatively subdued in Oakwood.
They’re one of just four teams left playing for the state’s top prize in Class 5A.
However, these Knights are serious about taking care of business on the pitch.
And it will likely not be until they win it all that the second-ranked Knights (19-1-1) will really let loose.
“We’re giving it everything we have so we can have a different outcome, so we can lift that (championship) trophy and get that ring,” senior midfielder Angel Sagrero said.
As for the state quarterfinal match against Veterans, it was business as usual for Johnson.
Jorge Sandoval, the Region 8-5A Player of the Year, scored three times, and the Knights’ defense put up a superb effort en route to a 6-1 win against the sixth-ranked Warhawks (17-3-1) at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.
“Our jobs not done,” Sandoval said. “We’re not satisfied. This is just the beginning of something big.”
With the win, Johnson will visit the winner of No. 1 Woodward Academy/Midtown on Friday.
The match will be on the road due to a coin flip put in place to decide home field by the GHSA for teams of equal seed.
Either way, the quarterfinal route by Johnson was its final home match of the year.
And the Knights put on a tremendous show in front of a packed house.
Traditionally a second-half team, Johnson gave itself a little breathing room early against Veterans.
Sagrero scored on a free kick in the sixth minute of the match, then Ramon Aguilar scored on a breakaway in the 12th minute.
Despite an outstanding effort from Veterans’ goalkeeper, who made a number of athletic stops, he wasn’t able to keep up with the attack spearheaded by Sandoval in the second half.
Johnson goalkeeper Kristian Hernandez also played a pivotal role, making a number of stops too.
The Knights’ back line of the defense was led by Jeffrey Castillo, Andres Galicia, Landon Avalos, Rudy Granados and Evan Rohde.
Johnson met Woodward Academy in the regular season, a 4-3 loss on March 28 in College Park.
The Knights would thoroughly enjoy a rematch, just south of Atlanta.
And then get a chance to win it all, after a disappointing 2-1 loss to McIntosh in the state finals in 2021.
The state championship match will be held between May 3-6 at McEachern High in Powder Springs.