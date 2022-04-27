Knights on a mission! Johnson boys lock up spot in 5A soccer state semifinals

Even with a trip to the soccer state semifinals secured Tuesday, the celebration by the Johnson boys was relatively subdued in Oakwood.

They’re one of just four teams left playing for the state’s top prize in Class 5A.

However, these Knights are serious about taking care of business on the pitch.

And it will likely not be until they win it all that the second-ranked Knights (19-1-1) will really let loose.

“We’re giving it everything we have so we can have a different outcome, so we can lift that (championship) trophy and get that ring,” senior midfielder Angel Sagrero said.