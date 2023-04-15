High school soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Johnson sails past Central-Carroll in the first round of state

Johnson’s boys soccer program is set on making history.
So, a first round playoff win against Central-Carroll on Friday doesn’t do much to satisfy its lofty goals.
However, the fashion in which the nation’s third ranked Knights (17-0) got it done in the postseason opener was certainly pleasing to their coach Frank Zamora.
No. 1 Johnson had a strong offensive attack early, putting four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the match.
The defending Class 5A state-champion Knights built a quick two-goal edge with a strike from Juliann Pimentel in the 14th minute and never looked back en route to a 9-0 win at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.
“Winning in the first round is always good, right?” Zamora said. “Build that momentum going into the next game. We came out with a game plan and executed it. We played well and scored often, which feels good.”
With the win, Johnson will host Holy Innocents in the second round on Thursday in South Hall.
“This gives us motivation and confidence to keep going into further rounds,” said Pimentel, who finished the match with two goals. “This is what’s expected of us to get this type of results. Now we want to keep it going.”
The ease with which Johnson won was especially impressive, given that senior captain Jorge Sandoval didn’t play, due to what he said were ‘family issues,’ but he was in uniform and on the sideline with his team for the match.
“It feels great to see the boys out there performing well and make the community happy and all our fans happy,” said Sandoval.
With the win, Johnson is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the second round of the state playoffs and is now riding a 23-game win streak.
Midway through the first half, Johnson kept peppering shots on goal, with many going in the back of the net.
In the 21st minute, Andres Galicia had a shot go off the cross bar of the goal and back into play, where Daniel Trujillo finished it off by kicking it in for the score.
That same aggressive approach continued, even though the goalkeeper for Central-Carroll was having a respectable effort.
Shortly before halftime, David Artega had a great shot that Central-Carroll’s goalkeeper deflected over the cross bar.
And less than a minute later, Justin Silva sent a shot from the left wing about 20 yards out that hit off the side of the net.
However, near misses didn’t deter the Knights from stacking up goals.
In fact, it made them work even harder after a 5-0 lead at intermission.
Late in the match, Johnson started to get fancy.
Off a feed from the corner, Edgar Vazquez was able to tap it into the net midway through the second half.
Jalil Chavez had his second and final strike of the night, scoring on a penalty kick in the 61st minute.
Also scoring for Johnson were Ramon Aguilar, Jordy Acosta and Junior Castillo.
Aguilar finished with a pair of assists.