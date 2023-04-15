High school soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Johnson sails past Central-Carroll in the first round of state

Johnson’s boys soccer program is set on making history.

So, a first round playoff win against Central-Carroll on Friday doesn’t do much to satisfy its lofty goals.

However, the fashion in which the nation’s third ranked Knights (17-0) got it done in the postseason opener was certainly pleasing to their coach Frank Zamora.

No. 1 Johnson had a strong offensive attack early, putting four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the match.

The defending Class 5A state-champion Knights built a quick two-goal edge with a strike from Juliann Pimentel in the 14th minute and never looked back en route to a 9-0 win at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

“Winning in the first round is always good, right?” Zamora said. “Build that momentum going into the next game. We came out with a game plan and executed it. We played well and scored often, which feels good.”