High school soccer playoffs: No. 4 Cherokee Bluff girls fall in double overtime to No. 10 Lovett

It became apparent early on that the Lady Bears would have their work cut out for them, with Lovett maintaining possession and territorial control throughout most of the first half.



Yet it was Cherokee Bluff that got the first great scoring opportunity in the game’s 13th minute.

Kaitlin Cook got her defender on her hip and was about to maneuver around her and break free before being taken down in the penalty area.

Anna Gessner then buried the ensuing penalty kick inside the near post to put the Lady Bears up 1-0 with 27:59 remaining in the first half.

However, Lovett maintained territorial control throughout most of the rest of the half, though nice work from goalkeeper Avery Fowler kept Cherokee Bluff in front until late in the 37th minute.

That’s when Parker Silliman took what at first looked like an innocuous shot from the extreme left wing about 35 yards out that tailed away from a leaping Gessner and just under the crossbar near the upper right-hand corner of the net to pull the Lady Lions even at 1-1 with 3:18 left in the half.

But after an initial flurry from Lovett in the early minutes of the second half, Cherokee Bluff began to assert itself more on the offensive end.

“Whenever the girls start working for each other and they all can see it, it motivates them, especially in a tough game like this,” Calvin Cook said. “The more success you have, the more willing we are to go forward. With a defensive mindset at the start, once you figure out you can play going forward, the confidence starts to build and starts to get there.”

Yet as in the first half, it was Lovett that struck first in the final frame, with Newton running down a long ball on right wing and sent a blast from inside the penalty area that Fowler got a piece off, only to see the ball trickle past her and into the net for a 2-1 Lady Lions lead with 28:14 left in regulation.

However, Cherokee Bluff weathered a bit of a storm by clearing out a loose ball before it rolled into the net in the 62nd minute, and then getting a diving save by Fowler to rob Reeves Malone of a golden scoring opportunity in the 70th minute.

That sequence seemed to give the Lady Bears their confidence back, and it took less than a minute for them turn that confidence into the equalizer.

Genesis Gamez sent a long pass up the left wing that Kaitlin Cook settled about 25 yards out before sending a turnaround shot that was almost identical to the one Silliman took in the first half from almost the identical spot.

It had the exact identical result as it sailed over a leaping Lovett goalkeeper Kat O’Brien and into the upper right corner of the net to pull Cherokee Bluff with 10:27 left in regulation.

The game stayed that way through the end of regulation and into the second extra frame.

That’s when a Cherokee Bluff goal kick floated too close to the middle, where Newton picked it off and dribbled in just outside the top of the 23-yard arc before finding the mark inside the back post to put Lovett back in front 3-2 with exactly six minutes left.

The Lady Bears had one last chance in the final minute when corner kick from the right wing wound up in the goal box.

But Lovett was finally able to clear the loose ball following a mad scramble in front of the net, and hold on for the win and create a tough end to a big season for Cherokee Bluff.

“All the credit to (Lovett),” Calvin Cook said. “They played a great game. Best of luck to them going forward. The last loss is (always) tough. We’ll have a banquet soon and we’ll be able to celebrate the season as a whole and all we accomplished.”