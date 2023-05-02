High school soccer playoffs: Lakeview Academy opens GIAA playoffs with win in Thomasville

Lakeview Academy’s Annie Nivens connected on a penalty kick in the second half en route to a 2-1 win against Brookwood School to open the GIAA Class 3A state playoffs Monday in Thomasville.
The Lady Lions got the edge after a handball in the box was called, giving them the PK.
Also scoring for Lakeview Academy was Sadie Leek on an assist by Nivens.
Defensively, Eden Gonzalez, Mei Mei Shen, Anna Kate Westmoreland, Caroline Pope and Jalyn Purdy led the way for the Lady Lions.
At goalkeeper, Amelia Corbin had eight saves for Lakeview Academy.