High school soccer playoffs: Lakeview Academy opens GIAA playoffs with win in Thomasville
Soccer2023
Lakeview Academy's girls soccer team beat Brookwood School to open the GIAA state playoffs Monday in Thomasville. Photo by Nathan Wallace For The Times

Lakeview Academy’s Annie Nivens connected on a penalty kick in the second half en route to a 2-1 win against Brookwood School to open the GIAA Class 3A state playoffs Monday in Thomasville. 

The Lady Lions got the edge after a handball in the box was called, giving them the PK. 

Also scoring for Lakeview Academy was Sadie Leek on an assist by Nivens. 

Defensively, Eden Gonzalez, Mei Mei Shen, Anna Kate Westmoreland, Caroline Pope and Jalyn Purdy led the way for the Lady Lions. 

At goalkeeper, Amelia Corbin had eight saves for Lakeview Academy. 

