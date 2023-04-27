High school soccer playoffs: Johnson, Flowery Branch seniors relish opportunity to play final home game in state semifinals environment

“Honestly, you just now made me realize it,” said Flowery Branch senior striker/fullback Hayron Alvarado. “This is actually crazy to think about. It was going to happen (eventually). ... (And hosting a semifinal game) is going to be something new, not just for me, but for our school.”



By contrast, the moment of playing the final home game of his high school career so deep in the state playoffs is a moment at least one Johnson senior said he and his fellow classmates have been thinking of for quite some time.

“Me and the rest of the seniors have talked about it since way before it even got close,” said Knights captain Jorge Sandoval. “It’s emotional, and it gets you thinking … about playing your last game in that stadium in front of the crowd and your school. It just gets me so emotional because I’ve enjoyed every moment.”

It’s not just the seniors who get emotional thinking about what the moment will be like.

Johnson coach Frank Zamora says the idea of seeing his seniors say goodbye to what figures to be a large and appreciative crowd brings about mixed emotions for him.

“They’re psyched,” Zamora said. “For them, it’s bittersweet. Obviously, they’re excited and thankful that they get to do that. But at the same time, they’re kind of feeling it that their high school careers are coming to an end.”

Flowery Branch coach Billy Johnson is also somewhat emotional about his seniors getting to take one more bow on their home stage, though in his case, there’s an extra element in play.

When the team struggled out of the gate to a 1-4 start to the season, it was all Johnson and the seniors could do to keep the team’s morale up.

Now with the Falcons in the state semifinals for just the second time in program history, and the first since 2004, Johnson has enjoyed seeing the players’ confidence grow when many observers around the state doubted them.

“I think the awesome part is, and I think anyone in our locker room will tell you, when we were 1-4 at the start of the season, we said the exact same thing to each other,” Johnson said about how few people outside of the program expected Flowery Branch to be in this position. “We said, ‘The only people that know what this team is capable of are in this locker room.’ It was almost a decision that we had to make when we were 1-4 … that we had to come together. ... We had to be playing for each other.

“The belief is there. Throughout this season, I’ve seen how much these guys have begun to believe in themselves. That’s what so fun as a coach – to see a team from the start of the season until (now), they knew there were some good individuals on our team, but the way they believe in each other now and the way they believe in themselves, I feel like that’s been the real fun part to see throughout this season.”

Of course, as emotional as the atmosphere figures to be at both Hall County stadiums Friday night, both teams know there is still business for both Flowery Branch and Johnson to take care of.

With a chance to play for a second straight state championship and a third since 2018 on the line, Sandoval says he and his Knights teammates are focusing on the task at hand and not getting too caught up in the emotion of the moment.

“We know the job’s not done,” Sandoval said. “We still have something to accomplish. Even though it’s our last (home game), I want to make the most out of it. Even though it will be emotional, I just want to enjoy the moment … as much as we can and take care of business at the same time because we know it’ll be even better if we go back-to-back (as state champions).”

Likewise, the way Alvarado sees the situation, the Falcons shouldn’t have much trouble keeping their focus on the task at hand.

While few people expected Flowery Branch to even be in the semifinals, there are probably aren’t many more who expects it to beat a state powerhouse like Dalton, which has won five state titles in the past nine seasons.

And the Falcons would love nothing more than to prove their doubters wrong again.

“(Nobody) really believed in us, but Coach (Johnson) from the start is like, ‘How do y’all feel about walking into school knowing that you’re 1-4?’” Alvarado recalled. “That helped motivate us to basically push through it. I just feel like Coach believed in us more than we believed in ourselves. I’m so proud of where we’re at today.

“I think Dalton’s a tough team, but any team is beatable in this situation. I feel like we do have a chance to win state. If we win Friday against Dalton, it’s one step closer to the finals.”