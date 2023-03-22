High school soccer: Jonathan Torres hat trick helps give East Hall boys some breathing room in win over Cherokee Bluff

After playing so many games either decided by one goal or in extra time of a shootout, a three-goal margin of victory must seem like a luxury to East Hall’s boys soccer team.

Yet even in a 3-0 victory over Region 8-4A foe Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday night at Yonah Field, the fifth-ranked Vikings had to work for it.

After being hemmed in their own defensive end much of the first half, the tide turned for East Hall on a fortunate bounce off a Jonathan Torres shot just past the midpoint of the opening frame.

The junior then added two more goals in the second half to help put the Vikings (11-2, 6-1) in strong position in the region race, just a game behind top-ranked Johnson, heading into the home stretch of the regular season next week.

But it took a little while for them to get in that position, thanks to a strong effort from Cherokee Bluff (6-8, 4-3) that created territorial control throughout most of the first half.

“They’re very well coached year after year,” East Hall coach Chris Henry said of the Bears. “They’re very organized. They know how they want to play, and they stick to it, and the make it very difficult for you.

“We certainly came out very flat, and they took it to us those first 20 minutes. We had to kind of survive a little bit (until) we kind of realized, ‘Hey, we’ve got to step up because they are a good team.’”